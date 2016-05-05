版本:
BRIEF-Global indemnity plc reports Q1 EPS $0.41

May 5 Global Indemnity Plc

* Global Indemnity Plc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.69

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 116.9 million versus $126.1 million

* Qtrly total revenues $124.8 million versus $133.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

