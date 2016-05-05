BRIEF-EOG Resources announces Q1 loss per share $0.86

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Eog Resources Inc
* EOG resources announces first quarter 2016 results and successful enhanced oil recovery project
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.86
* EOG resources inc q1 net operating revenue $1,354.3 million versus $2,318.5 million
* EOG resources inc says in q1 lower commodity prices more than offset significant well productivity improvements and cost reductions
* For period april 12 through april 30, 2016 , had crude oil financial price swap contracts in place for 90,000 bopd at weighted average price of $42.30/barrel
* During q1 of 2016, lease and well expenses decreased 29 percent
* At march 31,2016, EOG's total debt outstanding was $7.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
