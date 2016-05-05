BRIEF-Mastec announces first quarter Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Mastec Inc
* Mastec announces first quarter 2016 results with adjusted eps above expectations and raises 2016 full year guidance
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion
* Q1 revenue $974 million versus i/b/e/s view $950.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.27
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.37 to $1.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $4.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
