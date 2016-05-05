版本:
BRIEF-Contango Ore quarterly loss per share $0.05

May 5 Contango Ore Inc

* Contango Ore, Inc. Announces earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

