2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Skywest Inc April ASMS 2.84 bln versus 3.04 bln

May 5 Skywest Inc

* Skywest Inc Reports combined april 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines

* April ASMS 2.84 billion versus 3.04 billion

* April RPMS 2.31 billion versus 2.51 billion

* Reported 160,322 block hours in april 2016 , compared to 176,711 block hours in april 2015 , a decrease of 16,389 or 9.3%

* April load factor 81.4 percent versus 82.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

