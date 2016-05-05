BRIEF-Skywest Inc April ASMS 2.84 bln versus 3.04 bln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Skywest Inc
* Skywest Inc Reports combined april 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines
* April ASMS 2.84 billion versus 3.04 billion
* April RPMS 2.31 billion versus 2.51 billion
* Reported 160,322 block hours in april 2016 , compared to 176,711 block hours in april 2015 , a decrease of 16,389 or 9.3%
* April load factor 81.4 percent versus 82.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
