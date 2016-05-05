版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Systems reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 5 Communications Systems Inc

* Q1 sales rose 26 percent to $24.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

