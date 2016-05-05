版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Geospace Technologies q2 loss per share $0.84

May 5 Geospace Technologies Corp

* Geospace Technologies reports fiscal year 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.84

* Q2 revenue $14.9 million

* "do not anticipate any significant revenue contributions from prm systems in fiscal year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐