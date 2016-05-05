版本:
BRIEF-Alliance healthcare services Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

May 5 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance healthcare services reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $123.7 million versus $109.4 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Alliance is confirming its full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

