BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings enters strategic agreement with EMC

May 5 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line holdings enters a long-term, strategic agreement with EMC to deliver a faster internet experience for guests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

