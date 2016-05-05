版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-USD partners qtrly total revenues $26.4 mln versus $13.5 mln

May 5 Usd Partners Lp

* Usd partners lp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $26.4 million versus $13.5 million

* Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.3075 per unit

* Usd partners lp qtrly net income $2.2 million versus $2 million

* Q1 revenue view $36.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐