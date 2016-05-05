版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals announces us$33 mln bought deal financing

May 5 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals announces us$33 million bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 11 million common shares at a price of us$3.00 per common share

* Net proceeds of offering used towards underground development and ramp-up of production at project 1 "Maseve" platinum mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

