公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-North American Palladium Q1 loss per share c$0.23

May 5 North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.23

* Q1 revenue fell 49 percent to c$32.5 million

* Qtrly produced 40,216 ounces of payable palladium compared to 45,129 ounces of palladium in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

