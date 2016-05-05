BRIEF-North American Palladium Q1 loss per share c$0.23

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.23
* Q1 revenue fell 49 percent to c$32.5 million
* Qtrly produced 40,216 ounces of payable palladium compared to 45,129 ounces of palladium in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.