BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources Q1 EPS $0.06

May 5 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $422.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $388.1 million

* Turquoise Hill Resources ltd says gold production in q1'16 declined approximately 30% over q4'15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

