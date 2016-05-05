版本:
BRIEF-Polaris reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 5 Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue fell 24 percent to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

