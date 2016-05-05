版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces first quarter results

May 5 Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm gold announces first quarter results

* Says forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Qtrly net income of $13.2 million

* Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 11,381 ounces

* Q1 revenue $13.4 million versus $15.3 million

* Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 40,000 - 50,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

