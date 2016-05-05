BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports first quarter results

May 5 American Homes 4 Rent

* American homes 4 rent reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue $195.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $187.7 million

* American homes 4 rent qtrly core funds from operations $0.23 per share and unit

* Total portfolio increased by 9,175 homes to 47,955 homes as of march 31, 2016, from 38,780 homes as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: