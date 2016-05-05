BRIEF-Cvent Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Cvent Inc
* Cvent announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $52.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Due to announcement made on April 18, 2016 regarding co's agreement with Vista, co will not provide outlook for its q2 2016 financial results
* Given announcement made on april 18 regarding entry into agreement, plan of merger with Vista, co will not provide outlook for q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
