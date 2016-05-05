版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Minerals technologies Q1 EPS $1.02 excluding items

May 5 Minerals Technologies Inc

* Minerals technologies reports first quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, excluding special items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly worldwide net sales in q1 decreased 10 percent to $410.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $418.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐