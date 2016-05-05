BRIEF-Minerals technologies Q1 EPS $1.02 excluding items

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Minerals Technologies Inc
* Minerals technologies reports first quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, excluding special items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly worldwide net sales in q1 decreased 10 percent to $410.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $418.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
