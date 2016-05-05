版本:
BRIEF-Artis REIT says qtrly FFO per unit $0.38

May 5 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis releases first quarter results: ffo payout ratio improves to 71.1%

* Qtrly reported same property noi growth of 0.7% in canadian dollars compared to same quarter of last year

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $139.1 million versus $134.7 million

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.38

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

