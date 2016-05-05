BRIEF-Artis REIT says qtrly FFO per unit $0.38

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Artis releases first quarter results: ffo payout ratio improves to 71.1%
* Qtrly reported same property noi growth of 0.7% in canadian dollars compared to same quarter of last year
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $139.1 million versus $134.7 million
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.38
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.