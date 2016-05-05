版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrun appoints former Walmart exec to board

May 5 Sunrun Inc

* Sunrun appoints former Walmart executive Leslie Dach to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

