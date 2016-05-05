BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Great Plains Energy Inc :
* Great Plains Energy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.80
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirming its 2016 earnings guidance range of $1.65 to $1.80 per share.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Overall retail MWH sales were down 5.3 percent in q1 2016, compared to 2015 period with decrease driven by weather
* Unfavorable weather impact in q1 2016, when compared to normal, was approximately $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
