版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Great Plains names Sandra Price to board of directors

May 5 Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Sandra J. Price named to Great Plains Energy board of directors

* Appointed Sandra J. Price, senior vice president, human resources for Sprint Corporation, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐