2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Hercules Offshore Q1 loss per share $1.35

May 5 Hercules Offshore Inc :

* Hercules Offshore Inc Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.35

* Q1 revenue $50.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

