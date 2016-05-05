BRIEF-Ciner Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Ciner Resources Lp :
* Ciner Resources Lp announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales $114.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly distribution declared per unit of $0.564 increased by 4.8% over prior-year q1; and 1.2% over q4 2015
* Fy outlook of total volume sold, domestic volume sold, international pricing, maintenance, expansion capex remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
