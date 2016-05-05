BRIEF-Clarke declares qtrly dividend of $0.10/shr

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Clarke Inc :
* Clarke Inc Reports 2016 first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Clarke Inc says in Q1, company's book value per share decreased by $0.49 or 4.0%
* Clarke Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share
* Net loss of company for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $4.6 million compared with net income of $3.6 million for same period in 2015
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
