BRIEF-Atlantic Power Q1 qtrly project income $28.7 mln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Atlantic Power Corp :
* Atlantic Power Corp releases first quarter 2016 results
* Atlantic Power Corp qtrly project income of $28.7 million versus. $21.5 million in q1 2015
* Reduced 2016 guidance for adjusted cash flows from operating activities to a range of $95 to $115 million from $110 to $130 million
* Now expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $14 million in 2016 versus its previous expectation of $16 to $19 million
* Atlantic Power Corp says for 2016 no change to project adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 to $220 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to atlantic power corporation $0.12
* Company expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
