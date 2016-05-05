版本:
BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Residences announces Q1 2016 results

May 5 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Chartwell announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.21 from continuing operations

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.22 from continuing operations

* Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income up $4.3 million or 8.9%

* Qtrly same property noi $52.8 million versus $48.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

