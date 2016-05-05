BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners Q1 EPS $0.54

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Delek Logistics Partners Lp
* Delek Logistics Partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Additional borrowing capacity as of March 31 under $700.0 million credit facility was approximately $337.1 million
* Pipelines and transportation segment's q1 2016 contribution margin of $20.3 million improved from $19.4 million in q1 2015
* Declared quarterly distribution of $0.61 per limited partner unit
* As of March 31, 2016, Delek Logistics had cash of $0.2 million and total debt of $357.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
