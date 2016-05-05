版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value Trust announces offering of 5.450 pct Series A cumulative preferred shares

May 5 Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value Trust :

* Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value Trust announces the offering of $30 million of 5.450% series a cumulative preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐