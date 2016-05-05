版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 5 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp :

* Ampco-Pittsburgh corporation announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $63.58 million versus $65.09 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

