公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings Q1 revenue $247.3 million

May 5 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $247.3 million versus $214.6 million

* Qtrly net income per common unit - diluted $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

