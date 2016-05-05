BRIEF-Delek US Holdings Q1 shr loss $0.47

May 5 Delek US Holdings Inc :

* Delek US Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.86

* Q1 shr loss $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Results were negatively affected by approximately $21.5 million, or $0.22 per basic share after tax in q1 2016

* As of March 31, 2016, Delek US had a cash balance of $349.9 million and total debt of $962.0 million

* Total litigation settlement was about $49.0 million, of which $42.4 million recognized as business interruption proceeds in q1 2016

* Total amount expected to be received in 2016 from litigation settlement and tax refunds is up to $160 million

* Delek US Holdings Inc qtrly total throughput at Tyler, Texas is 68,253 bpd versus 20,044 bpd last year

* Forecasting $64.5 million in capital expenditures in 2016

* Qtrly net sales $1.12 billion versus $1.15 billion

* Expect cash proceeds up to $160 million for full year from tax refunds and business interruption proceeds

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* During Q1 2016, approximately $100.0 million of cash was received from a litigation settlement and tax refunds

* Approximately $35.0 million to $40.0 million of additional cash is expected to be received during q2 2016 from tax refunds

* Qtrly refining segment contribution margin was $23.5 million, , compared to $21.9 million in q1 2015

* Delek US Holdings Inc qtrly total throughput at el dorado, Arkansas refinery is 77086 bpd versus 80075 bpd last year