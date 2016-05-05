版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q1 FFO per share

May 5 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust

* Canadian real estate investment trust announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.78

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐