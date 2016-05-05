版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Valencia says CEO resigns

May 5 Valencia Ventures Inc

* Valencia announces management changes

* Appoints Damian Lopez as its president and chief executive officer

* Appointment of Lopez follows resignation of Fred Leigh as president, chief executive officer and a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

