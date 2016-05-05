BRIEF-Valencia says CEO resigns

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Valencia Ventures Inc
* Valencia announces management changes
* Appoints Damian Lopez as its president and chief executive officer
* Appointment of Lopez follows resignation of Fred Leigh as president, chief executive officer and a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.