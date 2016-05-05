版本:
BRIEF-Strad Energy reports Q1 FFO per share $0.03

May 5 Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services announces first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share was $0.08

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Qtrly revenue $15.3 million versus $34.4 million

* Since end of 2014, strad has reduced its employee headcount by 244 staff or 70%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

