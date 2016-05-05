版本:
BRIEF-Kearny Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.05

May 5 Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny Financial Corp. reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Net interest income during quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased sequentially by $526,000 to $24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

