BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces new $8 bln share buyback program

May 5 United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS board announces quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program

* Board of directors also reauthorized company's existing share repurchase program in amount of $8 billion

* New share repurchase authorization has no expiration date and replaces one approved in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

