BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports Q1 core earnings per share $0.40

May 5 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc

* Ag mortgage investment trust, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 17.22 net book value per share as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

