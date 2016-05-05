BRIEF-Imperial Oil provides Kearl operational update

May 5 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial provides Kearl operational update

* Kearl workforce levels have been reduced to essential staff only in response to fires in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo

* All Imperial employees and contractors working at Kearl are safe and accounted for

* Air monitoring is in place and physical plant is unaffected by fires

* Imperial continues to monitor situation closely and has reduced Kearl production at this time