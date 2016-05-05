版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-Imperial Oil provides Kearl operational update

May 5 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial provides Kearl operational update

* Kearl workforce levels have been reduced to essential staff only in response to fires in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo

* All Imperial employees and contractors working at Kearl are safe and accounted for

* Air monitoring is in place and physical plant is unaffected by fires

* Imperial continues to monitor situation closely and has reduced Kearl production at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

