BRIEF-Imperial Oil provides Kearl operational update

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Imperial provides Kearl operational update
* Kearl workforce levels have been reduced to essential staff only in response to fires in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo
* All Imperial employees and contractors working at Kearl are safe and accounted for
* Air monitoring is in place and physical plant is unaffected by fires
* Imperial continues to monitor situation closely and has reduced Kearl production at this time
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
