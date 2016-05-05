版本:
BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports Q1 loss per share $0.69 including items

May 5 Ellington Financial Llc

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.69 including items

* Q1 loss per share $0.69 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share as of march 31, 2016 was $20.63 on a diluted basis

* Expect to begin financing many of our investments through securitization market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

