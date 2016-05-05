版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals' shareholders elect all 10 nominees to board

May 5 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals' shareholders elect all 10 nominees to the board of directors and 95% support executive compensation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

