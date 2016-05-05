版本:
BRIEF-Johnson Outdoors reports Q2 earnings per share $0.93

May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc

* Johnson Outdoors announces fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 sales $134.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

