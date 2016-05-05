版本:
BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

May 5 Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $18.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

