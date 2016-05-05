版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-Big Rock Brewery reports 24 pct rise in Q1 sales volumes

May 5 Big Rock Brewery Inc

* Announces first quarter financial results

* Increase in sales volumes of 24% to 42,143 hectolitres for Q1 of 2016 as compared to 33,980 hl for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐