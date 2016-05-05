版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Vaalco Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 5 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Full year 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be in range of $1.0 million to $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐