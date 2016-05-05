版本:
BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 5 Western Forest Products Inc

* Western announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.04

* Q1 revenue c$269.8 million versus c$248.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

