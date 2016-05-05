版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Energy cuts full year 2016 operating cost guidance

May 5 Eagle Energy Inc

* Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Announces a reduction in our full year 2016 operating cost guidance

* About 45% of expected production hedged at an average WTI price of $52.00 per barrel of oil

* For 2017, have 750 barrels of oil per day hedged at $us 45.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

