BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Q1 earnings per share $1.05

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 5 Consolidated Edison Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.85 to $4.05
* Remains on plan to achieve its forecast for adjusted earnings for 2016
* For year 2016, company confirms its previous forecast of adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016