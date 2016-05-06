BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas announces Q1 FFO per share C$0.17

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
May 5 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
* Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.17
* Production increased 25% to average 167.1 mmcfe/d (27,854 boe/d) for Q1 of 2016 as compared to same period in 2015
* Capital expenditures are targeted to be $58 million during first half of 2016 and $120 million for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
* Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock