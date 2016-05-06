版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Aerocentury Corp names Evan Wallach as chairman of the board

May 5 Aerocentury Corp

* Names Evan Wallach as chairman of the board; stockholders approve proposals in accordance with board recommendations at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

